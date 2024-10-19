Circus Roncalli: amazement, excitement and laughter!

Circus Roncalli in Innsbruck until November 10

So it is only fitting and soothing when the clowns keep popping up from all corners of the circus arena and making the audience laugh and even roar with laughter with their heart-warming interludes. White clown "Gensi" always has to tame his "bad" boys "Canutito" and "Matute", as their temperament seems to get the better of them and it's not just the Roncalli Royal Orchestra, which performs magnificently live, that they get a bit worked up.