Premiere in Tyrol
Circus Roncalli: amazement, excitement and laughter!
The premiere of the new "ArtistArt" program from Circus Roncalli on Friday on the open-air grounds of Olympiaworld Innsbruck was a complete success. Visitors can expect a breathtaking show paired with incredible acrobatics. The circus is still on until November 10.
Come in - the circus is in town. And how it is! The fact that Roncalli guarantees quality at the highest level was once again impressively demonstrated at the premiere in Innsbruck on Friday evening. The new "ArtistArt" program offers a great show with impressive costumes. In addition, incredible, breathtaking acrobatics with spectacular combinations and figures, interspersed with a mixture of poetry, magic and a little bit of wizardry.
A rollercoaster of emotions with many performances
The two and a half hours are a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Again and again, you get chills down your spine, goose bumps and even wet hands when the artists show off their skills at dizzying heights, sometimes unsecured. Just how perfect these performances are only becomes apparent when something goes wrong - which only happened once that evening and is hardly worth mentioning.
Popcorn and roasted almonds almost got stuck in the throats of some of the visitors. For example, when an outwardly older gentleman, the bearded professor "Wacko", pulls off his slapstick act under, over and in a trampoline. Almost everything that can go wrong goes wrong and he narrowly avoids disaster - all on purpose, of course. He is not the only one to cause simultaneous amazement, excitement and hope.
The highlight is probably the performance of Chinese acrobat Zhenyu Li, who, seemingly eliminating all gravity, performs top-class balancing tricks on two swaying chopstick towers.
Circus Roncalli in Innsbruck until November 10
So it is only fitting and soothing when the clowns keep popping up from all corners of the circus arena and making the audience laugh and even roar with laughter with their heart-warming interludes. White clown "Gensi" always has to tame his "bad" boys "Canutito" and "Matute", as their temperament seems to get the better of them and it's not just the Roncalli Royal Orchestra, which performs magnificently live, that they get a bit worked up.
As boss Bernhard Paul said by way of introduction: "The entire team comes from 22 nations. Everyone helps together, there is no war, everyone knows what to do. You can see that. And it's good to be amazed, laugh and enjoy for more than two hours - to leave everyday life behind and let your mind wander.
Circus Roncalli is still performing in Innsbruck up to and including November 10. Information on performance dates and tickets at roncalli.de/tourneeroncalli.de/tournee
