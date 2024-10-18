20-year price guarantee
Burgenland brings “revolution to the electricity market”
Members of the "Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig" will be able to purchase electricity generated by wind and solar power at a fixed price of 10 cents/kWh from January 1, 2025. Governor Doskozil speaks of an "energy community model that is unique in Europe".
At the Climate Dialogue in Eisenstadt, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil and Stephan Sharma, CEO of Burgenland Energie, discussed the topic of how to "master the energy transition together" with Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler. Afterwards, the gentlemen announced a "revolution on the electricity market", as Sharma put it. Doskozil spoke of a "Europe-wide unique model of an energy community".
The weather must play along
Because the heating price cap and the federal government's electricity price brake expire at the end of the year, an average household in Austria can expect an additional annual burden of 300 to 400 euros. This is not the case in Burgenland, where electricity can even become considerably cheaper from 1 January 2025, provided the weather cooperates and you join the "Fanclub Burgenland Energieunabhängig". The monthly fee for this is four euros.
No index adjustment, no commitment
This is how it works: Whenever the sun shines or the wind blows in the province, the electricity produced by Burgenland Energie's wind and photovoltaic systems is made available directly to members. The fixed price for the kilowatt hour is 10 cents, guaranteed for 20 years, without index adjustment and without commitment. Surplus electricity is compensated with a feed-in tariff of 7 cents/kWh. If you charge your electric car at a Burgenland Energie charging station, you pay just as little as at home. In rainy or calm weather, members are also charged the normal tariff of currently 14.9 cents/kWh.
The electricity generated by wind and sun - currently 60 percent of total demand - is distributed fairly among all members with a metering point in Burgenland. You don't necessarily have to be a customer of Burgenland Energie to join the fan club.
Criticism from the ÖVP and the Greens
"Instead of offering sustainable solutions, the provincial governor is focusing on short-term effects in order to raise his political profile," said ÖVP provincial party chairman Christian Sagartz. "Anyone who claims to be able to guarantee a stable price for two decades is ignoring the reality of volatile energy markets."
Green Party leader Anja Haider-Wallner is in favor of renaming the new association "Fanclub Burgenland Realitätsunabhängig". Because: "If you create an energy community across Burgenland, you have to go into the grids. And making promises beyond a few years is highly dubious."
Info and details: www.fcbe.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.