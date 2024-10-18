Burgenland brings “revolution to the electricity market”

No index adjustment, no commitment

This is how it works: Whenever the sun shines or the wind blows in the province, the electricity produced by Burgenland Energie's wind and photovoltaic systems is made available directly to members. The fixed price for the kilowatt hour is 10 cents, guaranteed for 20 years, without index adjustment and without commitment. Surplus electricity is compensated with a feed-in tariff of 7 cents/kWh. If you charge your electric car at a Burgenland Energie charging station, you pay just as little as at home. In rainy or calm weather, members are also charged the normal tariff of currently 14.9 cents/kWh.