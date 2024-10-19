Many posts unfilled
Styrian public health officers can expect a significant salary increase
There have been many vacancies for public health officers in Styria for years, and filling them has been extremely difficult. Now, shortly before the elections, the provincial government wants to decide on a new salary scheme. There will be a lot more money in future, especially for newcomers.
There are just over 28 full-time medical officer posts in Styria, with more than nine currently unfilled. This was also the situation in spring, when the "Krone" reported on the worsening shortage. The job, which is usually based at a district authority, is not very attractive for young doctors: "We have so many different tasks, no two days are the same. And the working hours can be arranged in a very family-friendly way," said Rosemarie Gössler, who works in Voitsberg and is the spokesperson for the Styrian medical officers.
At the time, the state government announced that it was working on an attractive salary scheme. It has now been presented and is to be passed by the state parliament on November 5 - shortly before the elections, as confirmed to the "Krone" by Werner Amon (ÖVP), Styria's state councilor for personnel. The new regulations are to come into force on January 1, 2025.
24 percent higher salary for newcomers
For the top end of the domestic administration: the S1/N3 salary scheme will apply in future. Although this comprises fewer salary levels than the current model, it provides for "significantly higher pay" overall. How high the increase will be can only be determined on an individual basis. There is concrete information on the starting salary: this is currently 6118.10 euros and will rise to at least 7585.90 euros next year - an increase of 24 percent!
It is also stated that the public health officers will be given new tasks, for example in the context of school assistance and monitoring coroner's inquests. "We want to make the profession of public health officer more attractive, and the new salary scheme is an important step in this direction," says Provincial Councillor Amon.
The lazy get busy in the evening! Shortly before the election, the ÖVP and SPÖ finally give in.
FPÖ-Abgeordneter Stefan Hermann
Bild: LT-Stmk/Fischer
FPÖ criticizes long wait
The Freedom Party is already commenting on the planned change to the law - with a strong side blow: "Shortly before the state elections, the ÖVP and SPÖ are finally giving in and improving the financial framework conditions for public health officers. It is sad that such necessary steps are taking so long," says Stefan Hermann, Member of Parliament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
