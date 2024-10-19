Styrian public health officers can expect a significant salary increase

There are just over 28 full-time medical officer posts in Styria, with more than nine currently unfilled. This was also the situation in spring, when the "Krone" reported on the worsening shortage. The job, which is usually based at a district authority, is not very attractive for young doctors: "We have so many different tasks, no two days are the same. And the working hours can be arranged in a very family-friendly way," said Rosemarie Gössler, who works in Voitsberg and is the spokesperson for the Styrian medical officers.