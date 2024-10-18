“You die”: Sainz cycled with Pogacar

In retrospect, Carlos Sainz was able to laugh about his ordeal on the racing bike. The Formula 1 driver spoke of a "brilliant idea", but the Ferrari driver didn't really mean it when the 30-year-old Spaniard chatted about a joint bike ride with Tadej Pogacar on Thursday. The two had ridden together in Monaco at the beginning of the month to celebrate Pogacar's world championship triumph. He had suffered, Sainz reported at the press conference for the US Grand Prix in Austin. "That was the hardest bike ride I've ever done."