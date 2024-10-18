“Costs in Tyrol are now higher than in Germany”

How do you see the Steinbacher site in Erpfendorf compared to the two in Germany and Poland?

Unit labor costs in Austria have always been around 5 percent lower than in Germany. Now we are around 25 percent higher! This is mainly due to high wage agreements based on inflation, which in turn was fueled by questionable sweeteners such as the climate bonus. Nevertheless, we have invested around 30 million euros in the Tyrol site over the past five years, for example in a photovoltaic system with a total peak output of 3.2 megawatts.