Parents in despair: “Can’t get rid of head lice!”

"I'm desperate!" complains Eva-Maria Z. in an interview with Krone+. "My daughter contracted lice in early summer in her last year of kindergarten as a kind of farewell present." She then spent the whole summer treating the lice according to instructions, buying shampoos and combing out the girl's long hair. "Now school has started and I'm still finding nits - again and again! I'm going mad!" says the mother of three from Vienna.