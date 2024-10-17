Rare royal reunion
Glamorous cousins steal the show from Prince William
Lady Kitty Spencer (33) and twin sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer (both 32) made a rare trio appearance on Wednesday night to support their cousin Prince William at the prestigious Centrepoint Awards.
And stole the show with their glamor! The daughters of Earl Spencer and Victoria Aitken made a truly glamorous appearance at the British Museum and set a radiant example for a good cause.
Glamorous cousins
The event has a special significance for the family: Prince William, the patron of Centrepoint, is carrying on the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana. During her lifetime, she worked tirelessly to end homelessness and was herself a patron of the organization. Last night, therefore, the Prince of Wales was likely to be overcome with emotion as he saw his glamorous cousins by his side.
A special moment: Lady Kitty Spencer, who surprised her fans earlier this year with the news that she had secretly become a mother, gave an emotional speech and praised one of the award winners for his "immense maturity and work ethic".
In perfectly coordinated outfits - the twins shone in flowing silver-blue dresses, Lady Kitty in a stunning gown adorned with flowers and a Venetian gondola scene - the Spencers underlined their close bond and impressively showed they are carrying on their legendary aunt's legacy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.