"Never heard of it before"
0:7 turned around! A game for the history books
This game will go down in the history books! SG Oldenburg/Göhl pulled off an incredible comeback in the round of 16 of the German "Flens Cup". Despite being 7:0 down against SV Wasbek, they still emerged victorious.
Crazy scenes on Tuesday evening in Germany: Oldenburg/Göhl were 7-0 down against SV Wasbek in the round of 16 of the "Flens Cup" up until the 57th minute. And then something almost unbelievable happened: The home team suddenly turned on the heat and even scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to tie the game at 7:7.
"Had to catch our players again"
"The jubilation was boundless. After that, we first had to catch our players again because there was still a penalty shoot-out to go," coach Jens Theuerkauf was quoted as saying by Bild. "It's absolute madness and hard to grasp. It happens from time to time that a team in Germany makes up for a 4-0 defeat. I've personally never heard of a 0:7!"
What is the Flens Cup?
The Flens Cup ("Champion of Champions") in Schleswig-Holstein is a soccer tournament in which the champions of the previous season from the various leagues in the state (from the Oberliga to Kreisklasse C) compete against each other. The winner receives the right to compete in the Schleswig-Holstein state cup (excluding second teams).
And in the end, the historic comeback was crowned: Oldenburg/Göhl prevailed in the penalty shoot-out and advanced to the quarter-finals. Yes, the cup has its own laws ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
