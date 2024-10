North Korean troops in Ukraine: dead, deserters

Early October in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk. A Ukrainian missile hits a Russian base, soldiers are killed or wounded. Among them were six North Korean military personnel, according to Ukrainian and South Korean sources. North Korean officers, to be precise - their deaths are also confirmed by sources from Russia. The visit to Donetsk was probably to familiarize themselves with the battlefield and learn Russian military tactics. "Unfortunately, there was a rocket attack on the training area. A total of 20 people died, six of whom were our friends - officers from North Korea," wrote a Russian military blogger after the attack. But the fallen officers are just the tip of the iceberg.