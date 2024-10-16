Fußi effect in the SPÖ more than manageable

130 new members, but not just because of Fußi

The party headquarters therefore has to help out: An inquiry by krone.at reveals that the rush of new members due to the Fußi initiative is rather lacking. Within the first week, the SPÖ "counted around 130 new members", it says - but a membership campaign is also currently underway, so it is not at all clear why the new members have actually joined. "Regardless of Rudi Fußi and our membership campaign, people regularly join the party," says a spokesperson.