Driving a felon: “Chauffeur” in custody

A Bulgarian now had to pay dearly for the "company" of serious criminals. For good reason, as the 43-year-old (who has a criminal record himself) is said to have been involved in a burglary in Baden at the beginning of February as an "accomplice" of a criminal with multiple convictions. At that time, the perpetrators broke into a house at night, used massive force to break into a safe hidden behind a picture in the study and stole cash amounting to 16,000 euros, silver and gold coins, jewelry and 28 brand-name watches with a total value of more than 200,000 euros.