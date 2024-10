Outrage over fake whale shark in Chinese aquarium

Operator argues with species protection

Many social media users criticized the fact that they had paid too much money for "fake sea animals". The entrance fee for the Ocean World, which opened on October 1, is around 240 yuan (31 euros) for adults. Local media reported that the operator referred to the trade ban on whale sharks in its response. The Ocean World explained that it was cruel to keep a real specimen of the marine mammals in captivity. The robot is intended to raise awareness for the protection of the species.