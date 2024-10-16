Serious accusations
Mbappe in turmoil: Real removes superstar from photo
Rape allegations against superstar Kylian Mbappe are currently causing quite a stir in the soccer world. His club Real Madrid has now removed the Frenchman from a photo in an advertising campaign.
Following media reports about an alleged rape in Stockholm, the public prosecutor's office confirmed that a complaint had been made to the police. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday last week in a hotel in the center of the Swedish capital. The Swedish newspaper "Expressen" reported on Monday that the suspect was the 25-year-old Mbappe. On Tuesday, the newspaper "Aftonbladet" and the broadcaster SVT also reported that there was "reasonable suspicion" against Mbappe. Under Swedish criminal law, there must be "reasonable suspicion" for an indictment or pre-trial detention.
As reported by "Aftonbladet", Mbappe had visited a restaurant and then a nightclub in Stockholm on Thursday evening in the company of several people. The group left Sweden again on Friday. Following a medical examination, the alleged victim then pressed charges on Sunday. "Expressen" reported that the police had confiscated several items of clothing as evidence.
Seat remains empty
And now an action by Real Madrid is causing a stir: Mbappe was subsequently removed from a promotional photo. In the original picture, the star striker was sitting on the couch next to his congenial partner Jude Bellingham, but this place is now empty.
The advertising campaign is a collaboration with Adidas.
Reason unclear
It is currently unclear why Real Madrid subsequently removed Mbappe from the picture. Backing certainly looks different. Or did the "royals" simply want to protect their exceptional player from online hostility?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
