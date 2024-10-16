Mbappe in turmoil: Real removes superstar from photo

Following media reports about an alleged rape in Stockholm, the public prosecutor's office confirmed that a complaint had been made to the police. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday last week in a hotel in the center of the Swedish capital. The Swedish newspaper "Expressen" reported on Monday that the suspect was the 25-year-old Mbappe. On Tuesday, the newspaper "Aftonbladet" and the broadcaster SVT also reported that there was "reasonable suspicion" against Mbappe. Under Swedish criminal law, there must be "reasonable suspicion" for an indictment or pre-trial detention.