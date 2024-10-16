Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Serious accusations

Mbappe in turmoil: Real removes superstar from photo

Nachrichten
16.10.2024 13:14

Rape allegations against superstar Kylian Mbappe are currently causing quite a stir in the soccer world. His club Real Madrid has now removed the Frenchman from a photo in an advertising campaign.

0 Kommentare

Following media reports about an alleged rape in Stockholm, the public prosecutor's office confirmed that a complaint had been made to the police. The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday last week in a hotel in the center of the Swedish capital. The Swedish newspaper "Expressen" reported on Monday that the suspect was the 25-year-old Mbappe. On Tuesday, the newspaper "Aftonbladet" and the broadcaster SVT also reported that there was "reasonable suspicion" against Mbappe. Under Swedish criminal law, there must be "reasonable suspicion" for an indictment or pre-trial detention.

As reported by "Aftonbladet", Mbappe had visited a restaurant and then a nightclub in Stockholm on Thursday evening in the company of several people. The group left Sweden again on Friday. Following a medical examination, the alleged victim then pressed charges on Sunday. "Expressen" reported that the police had confiscated several items of clothing as evidence.

Seat remains empty
And now an action by Real Madrid is causing a stir: Mbappe was subsequently removed from a promotional photo. In the original picture, the star striker was sitting on the couch next to his congenial partner Jude Bellingham, but this place is now empty.

The advertising campaign is a collaboration with Adidas.

Reason unclear
It is currently unclear why Real Madrid subsequently removed Mbappe from the picture. Backing certainly looks different. Or did the "royals" simply want to protect their exceptional player from online hostility?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf