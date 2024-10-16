"Heal sensibly"
Ashton advocates cautious rapprochement between London and the EU
Former EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is against a "big bang" approach to her country's rapprochement with the European Union. She is sympathetic to the line taken by Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is trying to improve relations but rules out re-entry into the single market and customs union.
"The separation was hard for both sides and I think we need to heal that in a sensible and measured way," Ashton said in an interview.
New government seeks "better, stronger relationship with Europe"
The division within the UK had been so extraordinary and the need for people to move on from the Brexit debate so strong "that the current government is obviously seeking a better, stronger relationship with Europe, but for now at least recognizes that you can't put the country through another series of big decisions about Europe". That could change, of course. However, the 68-year-old Labour politician, who is a member of the House of Lords, emphasized that what the EU certainly does not need is a back and forth on the British side.
Ashton's appeal: "Build a relationship that is accepted"
"Although I would like to think that Britain would now recognize that a closer relationship with Brussels is much better, I don't know what would happen if we were to try and cast that into a more formal structure. And you know that the politicians who were in favor of Brexit would then say: If that happens, then we will reverse it when we come to power. And Europe needs certainty. So for now, building a relationship that is accepted and has wider support is in my view not only in the British interest, but also in the European interest," said Ashton.
Customs union a long way off
Where this will lead remains to be seen. "Many in the UK would like to see a more formal relationship - the customs union is a good example. But we're not there yet, and we may not get there." In any case, the government in London must move within a framework that reflects the mood in the country and is "realistic, acceptable and workable" for the EU over the next few years.
When asked whether a renewed stronger integration into the EU could not also help to solve the urgent problems in the UK more quickly, Ashton said that this could certainly be the case, but could also turn in the opposite direction after the next election. "So I think it's better to build this in a sensible, moderate way and create more consensus."
Infrastructure and healthcare system reforms needed
It is clear that there is a lot to do "in our economy, in our infrastructure, in the NHS (healthcare system)", which requires reforms, but also more resources, for which a stronger economy is needed. "But you need a stronger economy in the long term, especially when it comes to infrastructure and healthcare. You have to build something that will still be there in 20 or 30 years' time, and that means you have to build it properly." The idea of a "big bang" approach does not get you very far "in a country where many people still think it is better to be outside the EU" in this respect either.
Ashton described the withdrawal process, which had kept both sides busy for years after the British EU referendum in June 2016, as "not good": "We should have had agreements on foreign policy, defense and security from the start, for example." After all, they were also pursuing the same goals in terms of "what we want - you can see that in NATO, where most countries are also members". At times, it was just more rhetoric, "which we could have done without".
The former Trade Commissioner had very positive words for the European Union as an institution: it is the "most extraordinary project in the world": "Brussels is the only place on earth where people go to find solutions, not just to represent their country's position. I know there are countries that insist on their position from time to time or even quite regularly. But it is still very rare in Brussels, in the European Union, to find no answer. And that doesn't happen anywhere else. The United Nations is still very much about country positions. Sometimes they are successful, and that's great, but in Brussels this is the day-to-day work."
Without an EU passport, control is "not the same"
When asked whether it pains her that she no longer has an EU passport as a result of Brexit, Ashton said: "For me, it's a part of me that's missing now, in a way. Because even though I'm very proud to be British and always will be, I've always seen myself as British and European, and that Britain was part of that European identity and being European was part of being British. When I go through passport control now, people are always nice and friendly, but it's not the same."
