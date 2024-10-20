Brigittenau on the upswing: focus on new projects

Expansion of infrastructure and local public transport

Brigittenau is one of the districts in Vienna with the best public transport connections. Now the intervals between the individual connections are to be increased even further. At the same time, the new district leader is also keen to offer more green spaces in Brigittenau and to make it a more attractive district for pedestrians. The new Nordwestbahnhof station will create new footpaths and cycle paths and make Brigittenau livelier and greener. But apartments, schools and streetcar lines are also to be built there.