Brigittenau on the upswing: focus on new projects
Christine Dubravac-Widholm has been the district leader of Vienna's 20th district for over a year now. In this interview with krone.tv presenter Gerhard Koller, you can find out what the new district leader has already achieved and what other projects are in the pipeline.
The 85,000 inhabitants of Brigittenau currently have to contend with unsightly littering of public spaces. The problem has already been brought to the attention of the new district leader. In order to tackle everyday littering caused by carelessly discarded packaging and the like, the district council now wants to create better coordination between the individual tenants and MA48.
Support for private initiatives that campaign for a clean Brigittenau is also to be promoted. Another problem, however, is the illegal dumping of bulky waste. Here, the district leader appeals to residents to dispose of this waste at nearby garbage tips, such as those in Vienna's 19th district.
Tackling the labor shortage at its roots
Another issue affecting Brigittenau and the whole of Austria is the rampant labor shortage. In the fight against this problem, the schools in Vienna's 20th district are now promoting training in these areas. The TGM is at the forefront of this and is also trying to pick up pupils from secondary schools.
Expansion of infrastructure and local public transport
Brigittenau is one of the districts in Vienna with the best public transport connections. Now the intervals between the individual connections are to be increased even further. At the same time, the new district leader is also keen to offer more green spaces in Brigittenau and to make it a more attractive district for pedestrians. The new Nordwestbahnhof station will create new footpaths and cycle paths and make Brigittenau livelier and greener. But apartments, schools and streetcar lines are also to be built there.
Find out what else Christine Dubravac-Widholm has to say and what concerns and problems citizens come to her office hours with in the interview above at krone.tv.
