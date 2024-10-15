Bulls coach David also thinks about the big picture

Who would have thought that before the season? The Ice Bulls are in second place in the Champions Hockey League ahead of the sixth and final round of the league phase with a play-off ticket in their pocket behind Swedish giants Färjestad. Which - that's how tight the Champions League is - is separated from 15th place by just three points. A total of 13 teams are still in the race for a place in the top 16, including Salzburg's guests today, Sparta Prague, in 17th place. "There's still a lot at stake for them and we want to defend our very good position in the table," says Ali Wukovits. The Bulls striker also finds it difficult to assess how important a top 8 place and therefore home court in the second leg is. The density is too great and there are quite a few contenders for a place in the round of 16 (1st - 16th, 2nd - 15th, ) further back. Added to this is the questionable scheduling with the final round split over two days. This is an advantage for the clubs that only play on Wednesday.