Before Champions League
Bulls coach David also thinks about the big picture
Salzburg coach Oliver David is not focusing everything on the Champions League and also wants to manage the load for the league tasks.The Bulls won't know their opponent in the round of 16 until Wednesday.
Who would have thought that before the season? The Ice Bulls are in second place in the Champions Hockey League ahead of the sixth and final round of the league phase with a play-off ticket in their pocket behind Swedish giants Färjestad. Which - that's how tight the Champions League is - is separated from 15th place by just three points. A total of 13 teams are still in the race for a place in the top 16, including Salzburg's guests today, Sparta Prague, in 17th place. "There's still a lot at stake for them and we want to defend our very good position in the table," says Ali Wukovits. The Bulls striker also finds it difficult to assess how important a top 8 place and therefore home court in the second leg is. The density is too great and there are quite a few contenders for a place in the round of 16 (1st - 16th, 2nd - 15th, ) further back. Added to this is the questionable scheduling with the final round split over two days. This is an advantage for the clubs that only play on Wednesday.
Experienced players get a break
Arguments that Oliver David also puts forward. His planning includes not only the CHL game, but also the next league games (Friday in Asiago, Sunday at KAC). He's thinking about the big picture. "We have to look at the strain on everyone, make sure they recover for the full week," the Ice Bulls coach will order one or two veterans to take a break today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
