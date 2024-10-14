‘Unbearable’: Pelicot leaves the courtroom

Thought of a kind of "sex game"

He initially had no interest in sex, but felt invited by the couple to a kind of "sex game", the BFM TV channel quotes him as saying. Three months after the first rape, C. is said to have contacted Dominique Pelicot again. He claimed that his wife had enjoyed the abuse: "I pointed out to him that I had been here before and found it strange. He said to me: 'No, we watched the video and she liked it'."