World champion! Florist “gilds” floral art

World championship of the professions

"It was a great experience for me and I learned a lot," explains Bender. He is currently demonstrating his world championship skills at the Schick flower arranging company in Wiener Neustadt. "It's impressive to see how young professionals excel in their profession with the knowledge and skills they have learned at the Langenlois Horticultural School," said Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister, State Councillor for Education, congratulating him on his World Championship title.