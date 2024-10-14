Lively correspondence
Abbé Pierre: Vatican knew of accusation as early as 1959
According to information from French archives, the Vatican was informed much earlier than previously known about the problematic behavior of the Catholic priest Abbé Pierre, who was recently accused of sexual violence by two dozen women. In 1959, the Vatican had instructed the clergyman to cancel a planned trip to Canada.
The French Bishops' Conference had announced an early opening of the church archives. Journalists discovered numerous documents that refer to a lively exchange of letters between French bishops warning of the clergyman's problematic behavior - but without naming the misconduct.
"Lifelong damage"
In a letter from 1964, presumably written by the Secretary General of the Bishops' Conference, it is said that Abbé Pierre had "lost all control of himself". "Young girls have suffered lifelong damage."
Incidents of sexual violence against Abbé Pierre, which are said to have occurred between the 1950s and the 2000s, came to light last summer. Several of the women involved were minors at the time of the incidents.
We must assume that all this may become public knowledge and that the public will then be surprised that the Catholic hierarchy always had confidence in Abbé Pierre.
Text in einem Schreiben von 1958
Foundation wants to change name
The Abbé Pierre Foundation assured those affected of its "complete support" and announced that it would no longer bear the name of its founder. The Emmaus aid organization, which is now active in more than 40 countries, closed a memorial to the priest in Esteville, France.
France shocked after accusations
The accusations caused a shock wave in France. Abbé Pierre, who died in 2007 at the age of 94, had been one of the most popular personalities in France for decades.
Born in Lyon in 1912, Henri Grouès joined the Capuchin order at the age of 20 and was later active in the French resistance movement during the Second World War. His name "Abbé Pierre" comes from this time. In 1949, he founded the organization Emmaus, which cared for the poor and homeless.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.