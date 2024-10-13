No more bad blood – but senses are sharpened

"I would have liked to have another duel with him so he could feel what it's like to get one back." After Austria's 2-1 defeat in Oslo, Norway's Östigard's desire for revenge got the better of him. In the emotion, he accused Baumgartner of deliberately injuring playmaker Ödegaard. Completely out of place, a nonsense. "I didn't like one or two of the statements," said team boss Rangnick. "Anyone who looks at the scene can see that it wasn't even a foul."