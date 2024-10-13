ÖFB squad against Norway
No more bad blood – but senses are sharpened
Austria is eager for revenge and wants to secure first place in the Nations League with a win against Norway. With more energy and confidence in their own strengths.
"I would have liked to have another duel with him so he could feel what it's like to get one back." After Austria's 2-1 defeat in Oslo, Norway's Östigard's desire for revenge got the better of him. In the emotion, he accused Baumgartner of deliberately injuring playmaker Ödegaard. Completely out of place, a nonsense. "I didn't like one or two of the statements," said team boss Rangnick. "Anyone who looks at the scene can see that it wasn't even a foul."
The Norwegians have now also realized this. There is no more bad blood today. Especially as, in addition to Arsenal captain Ödegaard, provocateur Östigard (thigh) also has to miss the game - and Austria are only interested in getting revenge for the 2-1 draw in Oslo. Everything was heading for a draw, then Haaland got the ball once in the 80th minute.
"Winning second balls"
"A lucky goal," said Rangnick. "Apart from that, I don't have a dangerous situation in mind. But that's the mark of a class striker." Of course, Rangnick also raves about Haaland: "He's the benchmark for everything in the forward line." But the Vikings are much more. The ÖFB team boss refers to Sörloth and Nusa, delivering the headlines to Norwegian journalists because he is surprised that the Scandinavians have not been at a major tournament with these players for so long (note: since 2000).
Honest respect, but also great confidence in their own strength after the 4-0 win over Kazakhstan. "There were no doubts. It was just about sharpening our senses. The basics were back with everyone." In contrast to the 1:2 in Oslo. Rangnick's mission for today: "Sprint more than them, win more second balls."
Energy is the key against the robust "moose", the goal in the "final" is clear - Rangnick: "It's about first place. Then we have it in our own hands." Namely a return to the A League of the Nations League. And if we lose? "I'm not thinking about that because I don't expect one."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
