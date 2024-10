Between “Legoland” and “Disneyland”

Provincial Housing Councillor Martin Zauner (FPÖ) has relatively little to say about the City of Salzburg's housing plans. As reported, the left-wing city government sees a potential of 5,000 new apartments in six years. The planned development of the Salzburg AG trolleybus depot in Alpenstraße has Zauner shaking his head. "We're not in Legoland," he told the "Krone" newspaper.