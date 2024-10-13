Kevin thinks it sucks

Plain text in the podcast

So it's a feast for people who have something to say on the subject and some have entered an almost frightening creativity contest with creations such as "The Face of the Can", "The Can One" or "In the Name of the Can". If you want something more down-to-earth, it's better to stick with Kevin Großkreutz. The former Klopp protégé, who now plays for SV Wacker Obercastrop, has never made a murder pit out of his heart (even if it would have made sense to do so at times), and he summed up his assessment in the podcast "Viertelstunde Fußball" with the words "As a soccer fan, I think it sucks, to put it bluntly! But as a friend, you have to accept decisions. When we meet, I'll still tell him personally that I think it's shit". It's just the way things are done in the Ruhr region, and the new world soccer head will certainly be able to live with that after seven years of BVB experience.