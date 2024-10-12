Wine festival: Carinthia’s finest wines await you here

The unique opportunity to enjoy the different wines from a total of seven Carinthian winegrowers will be available next Thursday and Friday (from 1 to 10 pm) at the "Fürstlich im Museum". In addition to wines from local winegrowers, the elegant restaurant also offers delicious Carinthian delicacies from the Schifferl wine tavern - a special culinary experience is guaranteed. Even though 2024 was a challenging year, Carinthian winegrowers are expecting another promising vintage.