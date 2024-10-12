At the "Fürstlich"
Wine festival: Carinthia’s finest wines await you here
After a postponement, the time has come: on October 17 and 18, fine wines will be tasted at the Provincial Museum!
Wine has been cultivated in Carinthia's regions since the Middle Ages. "The first documented evidence goes back to a deed of gift from the year 822," says Horst Wild, Chairman of the Carinthian Winegrowers' Association, which already has 165 successful winegrowers and businesses as members.
With a cultivation area of 135 hectares, Carinthia is in fifth place in a comparison of wine-growing provinces. The vines of our winegrowers are now thriving not only in Lower and Central Carinthia, but also in Upper Carinthia, and the fine wines are even appreciated throughout Europe.
The unique opportunity to enjoy the different wines from a total of seven Carinthian winegrowers will be available next Thursday and Friday (from 1 to 10 pm) at the "Fürstlich im Museum". In addition to wines from local winegrowers, the elegant restaurant also offers delicious Carinthian delicacies from the Schifferl wine tavern - a special culinary experience is guaranteed. Even though 2024 was a challenging year, Carinthian winegrowers are expecting another promising vintage.
The "Krone" also tried its hand at winegrowing
The provincial capital's vineyard is located on the Seewiese reed. This year, the "Krone" took part in the grape harvest and produced a wine for its readers for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
