Ländle export rises from zero to 400,000 euros

And it's impressive! Olivier, who was previously listed with a market value of zero euros as a young professional, made a huge leap to 400,000 euros, making him one of the biggest winners of the adjustment. He was also recently included in the VfB professional squad for the first time in the Champions League against Sparta Prague. "It's an indescribable feeling that makes me want more," said a delighted Olivier, "I'll keep working hard to get on the pitch for many more games like this."