Researchers on the hunt for beetles

The Donau-Auen National Park, the Thayatal National Park, the Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve and the Dürrenstein-Lassingtal Wilderness Area have all been the target of the "big game hunt" for the tiny variety of beetles that are often invisible to casual hikers over the past few (summer) months. The two-legged crawlers found what they were looking for above all in what is known as dead wood - the substrate that forms in the humus of dying giant trees and is obviously the most valuable habitat for rare species such as the scarlet flat beetle and the hornet beetle.