Gothenburg: Shots fired at Israeli company

Several recent incidents involving firearms

In recent days, there have been several incidents involving firearms in various parts of Sweden, including in shopping centers, after which underage suspects were arrested. Around a week ago, shots were also fired at the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. A few hours later, there were explosions outside the Israeli embassy in the Danish capital Copenhagen, which are suspected to be linked to the shooting in Stockholm. In Copenhagen, young Swedes aged 16 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of the crime.