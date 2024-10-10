Plans for the connecting line on a knife-edge

Can an S-Bahn be a high-capacity line?

From the point of view of ÖBB and the Ministry of the Environment and Transport, the matter was clear until now: the upcoming railroad line is part of the "Vienna - St. Pölten area" high-capacity line, which was defined in 1989. High-capacity routes are subject to their own legal regulations and, moreover, it is not the federal state but the ministry that is directly responsible. But now the Federal Administrative Court is asking the question: is the S-Bahn really part of the plans for the "Vienna - St. Pölten area"?