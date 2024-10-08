Hot for the start of the season
After injury: Skiing hopeful is back!
Due to a knee injury, Swiss speed hopeful Franjo von Allmen missed an important part of his preparations for the upcoming World Cup season. Now the 23-year-old is back on the slopes.
"Guess who is back - guess who is back": Von Allmen announced his return in an Instagram story and made it clear that he is fired up for the World Cup season that is about to begin.
Several weeks ago, the speed specialist suffered a bruised femur and tibia, which did not require surgery but forced him to rest. As a result, Von Allmen also missed the Swiss training camp in Chile.
"I'm now taking enough time to heal the injury completely and focus fully on the final phase of pre-season preparation," said the 23-year-old at the time. No sooner said than done.
Podium finish in Garmisch
Von Allmen impressed in the World Cup last season, claiming his first podium finish in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January with third place in the Super-G. This is set to continue next winter. And the ski circus has high hopes for him. "Von Allmen embodies the rare combination of a strong technician and a sensitive glider," said ÖSV Alpine boss Herbert Mandl enthusiastically.
And Felix Neureuther, Germany's former skiing figurehead, was also amazed: "What this Von Allmen can do is really impressive!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.