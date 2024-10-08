After injury: Skiing hopeful is back!

Podium finish in Garmisch

Von Allmen impressed in the World Cup last season, claiming his first podium finish in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January with third place in the Super-G. This is set to continue next winter. And the ski circus has high hopes for him. "Von Allmen embodies the rare combination of a strong technician and a sensitive glider," said ÖSV Alpine boss Herbert Mandl enthusiastically.