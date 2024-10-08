second home the 2.

"Unfortunately, people are moving away from each other"

The tendency for people to move further and further apart from each other as a community should be viewed with mixed feelings. There was great astonishment, for example, at the statement that exactly half of the compatriots tend to say that they know fewer and fewer people in their community. But when asked whether they would like to have more contact with their neighbors or other citizens, the majority responded with "rather not" to "not at all". "This has always been a trend in larger cities - but in Lower Austria as a whole, we didn't expect this," says Gemeindebund President Johannes Pressl with a regretful expression.