Sobotka also sees “right of nomination with the FPÖ”

Sobotka draws a positive balance

Sobotka also took stock of his political activity, which has spanned 42 years. "I learned the political trade from the bottom up," he summarized. He has always tried to keep his feet on the ground. "I always go shopping on Saturday mornings, just normal activities. So as not to lose that feeling." Sobotka was proud of the renovation of the House during his term of office: "The Austrian parliament is certainly the most open in the whole of Europe."