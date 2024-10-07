Presidency of the National Council
Sobotka also sees “right of nomination with the FPÖ”
The outgoing President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP), believes that the right to nominate his successor "naturally" lies with the party with the most votes - and therefore with the FPÖ. The rest will be decided by secret ballot, he emphasized on Monday.
However, it is also important for Sobotka that the person stands by democratic principles. Sobotka wants unanimity for the ÖVP successor in the presidency.
Fraternity member as President of the National Council?
In the FPÖ, the current club director Norbert Nemeth is also being considered as a candidate for the presidency of the National Council. Although he is considered uncontroversial in his current role, he is a member of the far-right Olympia fraternity. Without going into names, Sobotka wants a person who "stands by democratic principles and does not come into contact with any ideas from the past" or who "lets this happen with a wink".
Not only the FPÖ, but also Sobotka's party ÖVP will have to fill the presidency after his departure from parliament. Peter Haubner has recently been rumored. Sobotka does not want to give any advice to the ÖVP club, only this much: "There are many good personalities - both male and female - in the parliamentary ranks. I would like to see someone who meets with everyone's approval."
Sobotka draws a positive balance
Sobotka also took stock of his political activity, which has spanned 42 years. "I learned the political trade from the bottom up," he summarized. He has always tried to keep his feet on the ground. "I always go shopping on Saturday mornings, just normal activities. So as not to lose that feeling." Sobotka was proud of the renovation of the House during his term of office: "The Austrian parliament is certainly the most open in the whole of Europe."
Sobotka once again listed respectful interaction with one another in Parliament as an important issue for him personally. "Away from the cameras, this has actually been successful in the vast majority of cases," he said confidently. Parliament's primary task is to strengthen liberal democracy. Especially in times when democracies are under pressure worldwide. "Our society is under threat," said Sobotka.
Sobotka also mentioned the fight against extremism and anti-Semitism in his personal assessment. Above all, he sees a need for action against the spread of Islamism. This requires the commitment of the federal states, the federal government, the municipalities and the Islamic Religious Community (IGGÖ) itself. Sobotka's personal concerns also include a commitment to the inclusion of people with disabilities and the strengthening of autochthonous ethnic groups.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
