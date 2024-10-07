Digital university in Linz has to find a new location

Cheers from opponents of the location

"We've done it - the green belt has been saved. This is a historic day in which nature, the climate and the people of Linz are the big winners. I would like to thank the citizens' initiative, the many committed people who have worked tirelessly for months to preserve the green belt. Although the facts have been on the table from the very beginning, the SPÖ and ÖVP have stuck to concreting it over to this day," explains Green City Councillor Eva Schobesberger. For her, the Post-Ciy is also the ideal location. "There is enough space here to locate the new university and businesses on an area that is already sealed. In addition, this location would contribute to a significant revitalization of the city center and could not be better connected to the public transport network," she says.