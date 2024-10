Ecclestone: World Championship crown to Verstappen

But Ecclestone has praise not only for Piastri, but also for McLaren. "They have two very competent drivers and a very good car," says the former Formula 1 boss. While he is backing McLaren in the constructors' championship, he expects Red Bull star Max Verstappen to triumph in the drivers' championship. His lead (52 points over McLaren driver Lando Norris) is already too comfortable.