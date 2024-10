Driver (47) collided with two vehicles

At around 1.20 p.m. on Sunday, there was a crash in the Taxenbach municipal area for unknown reasons. A 47-year-old Austrian woman was involved in a head-on collision with two oncoming vehicles on the B311 Pinzgauer Straße. Three people were transported to the Kardinal Schwarzenberg Hospital with injuries.

A breathalyzer test carried out on the drivers was negative. The B311 federal highway was closed for around an hour. The Taxenbach fire department controlled the traffic and took care of the clean-up.