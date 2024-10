Vehicle crashed into a rock face in Pinzgau

Both the driver and the two women (20, 25) traveling in the car were able to free themselves from the damaged wreckage. All three were taken to the Zell am See hospital by the Red Cross as a precaution. Beforehand, the police carried out a breathalyzer test on the driver: 0.0 per mille. The local fire department deployed 25 people to recover the vehicle and clear up the scene. The B178 was difficult to pass during this work.