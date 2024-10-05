Animal soccer
Before the game against the underdogs: club sponsors dog!
How animal-hearted is that: Before coach Gerald Scheiblehner gave his professionals the "bite order" for the game in Tyrol on Saturday, FC Blau-Weiß visited the Linz animal shelter on the occasion of World Animal Day, handed over food donations and concluded a partnership for dog Kaija. Woof!
"Knurr", on the other hand, is the motto ahead of today's match in Tyrol, where the abbreviation of the opponent's name reads more like this for the blue-whites:
...W for warning.
...S for victory.
...G for opposites.
Because this is the third opponent in this Bundesliga season against whom BW Linz is the favorite on paper, at least in terms of squad market value comparison. However: In contrast to the games against the financially overpowering clubs such as Austria (1:0), Rapid (3:0), LASK (1:0) and Altach (1:0), Blau-Weiß always fared a little worse in terms of points after these games:
We find it easier against teams that want to make the game themselves.
FC-Blau-Weiß-Trainer Gerald Scheiblehner
We drew 2:2 at GAK and lost 1:3 at Klagenfurt. "I still see it a little differently," replies Gerald Scheiblehner: "We led 2:0 at GAK, had an unjustified exclusion very early on in Carinthia and then conceded 1-2 very late on!" Nevertheless, the coach also admits: "We find it easier against teams that want to win the game themselves!" Nevertheless, a win is on the cards today - finally one against an underdog!
