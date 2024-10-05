Before the game against the underdogs: club sponsors dog!

We drew 2:2 at GAK and lost 1:3 at Klagenfurt. "I still see it a little differently," replies Gerald Scheiblehner: "We led 2:0 at GAK, had an unjustified exclusion very early on in Carinthia and then conceded 1-2 very late on!" Nevertheless, the coach also admits: "We find it easier against teams that want to win the game themselves!" Nevertheless, a win is on the cards today - finally one against an underdog!