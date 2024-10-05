Mishap with bank transfer
Decision on “X” in Brazil delayed
In Brazil, the Supreme Court has postponed the decision on the resumption of the services of the short message service X. The reason for this was that the social media platform had paid the fines imposed on it to the wrong bank, the court informed X's lawyers on Friday.
In his ruling, Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes demanded that the payment be transferred to the correct bank.
He also stipulated that the Brazilian Attorney General should comment on the latest requests from X's legal team in Brazil once the payments of the fines have been clarified. Previously, the Twitter successor to US billionaire Elon Musk had submitted a new application to resume its services in Brazil and declared that it had paid all outstanding fines.
X had paid a fine of 4.8 million euros on Friday to have its platform unblocked in the important Brazilian market. According to a document, the platform paid a fine of 28.6 million reals imposed by the Supreme Court. According to the document, however, this is only part of the fine.
Court orders blocking
At the end of August, the court ordered X to be blocked in Brazil due to several legal violations. Musk had seen this as a personal feud with the judge in charge, Alexandre de Moraes, calling him a "dictator" and accusing him of "censorship". With a population of around 215 million, South America's largest democracy is one of the largest countries in the world and almost half the size of the European Union.
According to the court, X had not taken adequate action against the spread of hate speech and had also violated the requirement to appoint a legal representative for the country. Attempts by the company to fulfill only part of the court's demands had failed. Moraes had also brought into play the confiscation of frozen assets from X and Musk's satellite company Starlink. He had also threatened private individuals and companies that could circumvent the block as users with severe penalties in this case.
