Decision on “X” in Brazil delayed

According to the court, X had not taken adequate action against the spread of hate speech and had also violated the requirement to appoint a legal representative for the country. Attempts by the company to fulfill only part of the court's demands had failed. Moraes had also brought into play the confiscation of frozen assets from X and Musk's satellite company Starlink. He had also threatened private individuals and companies that could circumvent the block as users with severe penalties in this case.