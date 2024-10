Three injured in an accident involving an ambulance

24 million kilometers a year

The two paramedics, including a civilian, were also injured and were quickly taken to the hospital in Kirchdorf. The Red Cross was shocked by the accident. In principle, however, very little would happen on the hundreds of journeys per day throughout the province. Over the course of a year, 24 million kilometers are covered on the roads: "Our drivers also receive driver safety training from the ÖAMTC in order to be prepared for all eventualities," says press spokesman Christian Hartl.