State to examine train particulate matter at Lake Wörthersee

For years, the "STOP railroad noise, protect health and the environment!" initiative was ridiculed when it approached the authorities about the odor and noise pollution caused by freight trains in the Carinthian central region. However, thanks to a study by Graz University of Technology, as we reported, the initiators could finally be successful after all. For the first time, this study was able to prove that the trains, which weigh several tons, cause particulate matter through braking.