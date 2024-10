Fanning on Hollywood’s dark side for children

Indiscreet questions

Fanning said that she went through a disturbing phase at a young age when, despite her tender age, she often received indiscreet questions from journalists about her life in the spotlight. "I remember journalists asking me as a child: 'How are you going to stop yourself from becoming a tabloid girl?" she reports. "People asked me really inappropriate questions. In one interview, someone asked me: 'How can you even have friends?' I just thought to myself: 'What are you doing?"