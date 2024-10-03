Off to the Karwendel by e-bike at the end of the season

Impressive view down into the Vomper Loch

Shortly before the rustic Ganalm, an impressive view opens up into the Vomper Loch, a place full of myths and stories. After a few hairpin bends, we reach the plateau of the Walderalm, a popular destination for electric cyclists and ideal for sprightly seniors on an e-bike. The Lamsenspitze rises up in the background at 2443 meters, along with the breathtaking Karwendel massif.