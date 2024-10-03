My favorite tour
Off to the Karwendel by e-bike at the end of the season
At the end of the season, we are drawn to the Karwendel mountains. The destination of our tour is the Walderalm. We start at the parking lot at the toll station in Gnadenwald (parking fee: 3 euros).
The current bike tour for the sprightly seniors begins with a short stretch on the country road towards Terfens, always following the signs to the Ganalm or Walderalm.
And then the well-maintained forest road leads to the left on a gravel path through the fascinating Vomper Loch, an impressive side valley of the Inn Valley. At the barrier, continue straight on towards Ganalm.
Impressive view down into the Vomper Loch
Shortly before the rustic Ganalm, an impressive view opens up into the Vomper Loch, a place full of myths and stories. After a few hairpin bends, we reach the plateau of the Walderalm, a popular destination for electric cyclists and ideal for sprightly seniors on an e-bike. The Lamsenspitze rises up in the background at 2443 meters, along with the breathtaking Karwendel massif.
A stop is practically obligatory
A stop at the Walderalm is a must. The alp, whose history dates back to the 17th century, consists of a barracks and a total of no less than five farm buildings. The way back takes us along the forest road to the Hinterhornalm, from where there is a fantastic view of the Inn Valley and Innsbruck.
Facts and figures
- Gnadenwald parking lot - Ganalm - Walderalm - Hinterhornalm - parking lot
- Distance: 23.1 km
- Altitude: 730 meters
- Requirements: For senior e-bikers, good physical condition, helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit, water bottle, downhill brakes must be cooled down.
- Refreshment stops: Walder Alm: open until mid-October, 05223 /78359
- Hinterhornalm: 0664 99628344, closed on Thursday! Please call in case of bad weather!
Then take the asphalted toll road back down to Gnadenwald. This beautiful tour is easily manageable for e-bikers with a bit of fitness and promises a great season finale for the sprightly seniors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
