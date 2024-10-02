Sunny summer made the PV grids glow

In total, the summer half-year 2024 (April to September) was the strongest in terms of solar power in measurement history. 72,668 PV systems with an output of 1,136 megawatts are already helping to cover around a quarter of the total electricity demand in the industrial province of Upper Austria when the sun is shining. The trend is still rising: feed-in capacities have been reserved and approved for a further 10,492 systems with an output of almost 700 megawatts.