Sunny summer made the PV grids glow
The sunny summer brought new records for solar power in Upper Austria. On June 18, the PV systems connected to the electricity grid of Netz Oberösterreich generated 12.7 million kilowatt hours of electricity. This amount corresponds to the daily consumption of 1.4 million households and is the highest proportion of solar power ever measured in Netz Oberösterreich's electricity grid on a single day.
In total, the summer half-year 2024 (April to September) was the strongest in terms of solar power in measurement history. 72,668 PV systems with an output of 1,136 megawatts are already helping to cover around a quarter of the total electricity demand in the industrial province of Upper Austria when the sun is shining. The trend is still rising: feed-in capacities have been reserved and approved for a further 10,492 systems with an output of almost 700 megawatts.
More than 10,000 plants applied for
A new application for grid access was submitted for a further 10,821 systems by October 1, 2024. The new automated application works and 40 percent of the requests were approved by the computer, with the remainder still being checked manually.
The PV power that our customers can now use is only possible thanks to an efficient and powerful electricity grid. We are investing around 2 billion euros by 2035 to drive forward the expansion of the grid and lay the foundations for a clean energy future.
Manfred Hofer, Geschäftsführer der Netz Oberösterreich GmbH
In the first half of the year alone, 10,741 systems with an average output of 14 kWp were put into operation. The majority of these were still from connection commitments from the previous year, with capacities reserved for a further 10,500 approved systems with 700 MWpeak.
Record months
In the summer of 2024 (April to September), all months from April to August saw record levels of PV generation:
- April: 205 million kilowatt hours
- May: 253.4 million kilowatt hours
- June: 255 million kilowatt hours
- July: 309 million kilowatt hours
- August: 258 million kilowatt hours
- September: 165 million kilowatt hours
One third more
The summer half-year 2024 brought 1.44 billion kilowatt hours of solar power into the electricity grid, compared to around 540 million kilowatt hours in the second half of 2023; in the same period of the previous year, this figure was around a third lower.
