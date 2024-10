Sensational find from the lake delights research team

It was 150 years ago: in 1864, Ferdinand Hochstetter discovered Austria's first pile-dwelling settlement in Lake Keutschach. Since then, numerous researchers and archaeologists have studied this 6000-year-old human legacy. Since it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site 13 years ago, the Pile Dwelling Board of Trustees has been managing the prehistoric finds. And every year, teams are on site to work and research in the depths of Lake Keutschach.