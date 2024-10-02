Province wants to be prepared in the event of a disaster

The work of the fire department is priceless

According to Wallner, it is extremely important - with good cooperation with the federal government - to leave disaster control in the hands of the federal states and municipalities. The value of decentralized fire departments with their locations in every municipality and the huge volunteer commitment must also be appreciated. More than 7000 firefighters in the state worked over 100,000 hours in 5500 operations last year. At an hourly wage of 40 euros, that would be four million euros, Wallner calculates. He is therefore committed to the state's task of providing training and equipment.