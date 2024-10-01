Who should negotiate the government for the ÖVP



"After losing the election, I put the question of confidence to the ÖVP party executive today and received this vote of confidence unanimously. Now the ball is in the President's court as to how he intends to proceed. In my view, it is clear that the party with the most votes should be given the mandate for exploratory talks. It is equally clear that the party with the highest number of votes should provide the President of the National Council," explained the ÖVP leader via X (formerly Twitter).