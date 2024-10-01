For Zuckerl coalition
Who should negotiate the government for the ÖVP
Sugar coalition, or blue-black, as in Salzburg, Upper Austria and Lower Austria? The ÖVP's negotiating team is already in place. As the "Krone" has learned, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer has brought his closest confidants on board.
Two days after the National Council elections, the ÖVP's federal party executive unanimously expressed its confidence in party leader Karl Nehammer. Nehammer had announced early on Monday morning that he would face a vote of confidence. However, a vote of no confidence was not to be expected.
FPÖ to receive mandate
Upper Austria's Governor Thomas Stelzer, Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and party leader August Wöginger all backed their party leader. When it came to forming a government and exploratory talks, "others had the ball first". The FPÖ should be given the task of forming a government.
"After losing the election, I put the question of confidence to the ÖVP party executive today and received this vote of confidence unanimously. Now the ball is in the President's court as to how he intends to proceed. In my view, it is clear that the party with the most votes should be given the mandate for exploratory talks. It is equally clear that the party with the highest number of votes should provide the President of the National Council," explained the ÖVP leader via X (formerly Twitter).
The black negotiators
As the "Krone" has learned, the black exploratory team for possible coalition talks has already been determined. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer has brought Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler, young hopeful Claudia Plakolm, Chamber of Commerce President Harald Mahrer, Secretary General Christian Stocker and Club Chairman August Wöginger onto the team for the exploratory talks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
