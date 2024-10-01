Inconsistencies surrounding questionable real estate deal

Sold below value

In autumn 2019, the defendants accused of serious fraud allegedly urged the woman to sell her property, a former guesthouse on Lake Traunsee, to a real estate company for 750,000 euros, although the market value was 1.66 million euros. The accusation is that the owner - who has since passed away - was no longer legally competent at the time. Her adult representative, who had only been appointed shortly after the property deal, argued in court that she had been "overwhelmed" and had not known what she had sold to whom.