Tyrol’s mountain pastures satisfied with season despite concerns

118 farm animals fell victim to the predators

The section on the challenges is much more detailed. These revolve around the predators: "As of mid-September, 118 dead farm animals are attributable to large carnivores. 83 sheep, nine goats and eleven cattle can be attributed to the wolf, eleven sheep to the golden jackal and three sheep and one cow to the bear. In the municipality of Pfunds, a bear also plundered beehives at the end of June," it says.