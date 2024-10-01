Initial assessment shows:
Tyrol’s mountain pastures satisfied with season despite concerns
An initial assessment of Tyrol's alpine pastures shows: there were fewer dead animals, but according to the forecasts there were probably more predators. 14 shooting regulations have been issued to date.
The early snowfall in September brought the alpine pasture season in Tyrol to an abrupt end. Those responsible are now taking stock of this. In a nutshell, it shows "positive developments" and "ongoing challenges".
However, the positive aspects are kept fairly brief in a press release from the province: "The pastures remained lush green until late summer and animal health was stable - also thanks to comprehensive preventative measures."
The Alpine pasture season was characterized by good weather conditions and stable animal health. 14 wolf culling orders were issued.
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
118 farm animals fell victim to the predators
The section on the challenges is much more detailed. These revolve around the predators: "As of mid-September, 118 dead farm animals are attributable to large carnivores. 83 sheep, nine goats and eleven cattle can be attributed to the wolf, eleven sheep to the golden jackal and three sheep and one cow to the bear. In the municipality of Pfunds, a bear also plundered beehives at the end of June," it says.
The final figures on injured and missing animals on the mountain pastures are still pending.
Forecasts point to an increase in wolves
The good news: in 2023, there were 183 livestock deaths, significantly more than this year. "A total of 17 different wolf individuals have been genetically identified in Tyrol so far this year, 13 of which were male and three female. Initial forecasts indicate a further increase in the presence of wolves," the experts predict.
The animals on the herd protection pilot alps were particularly well protected from predators this season. The state invested 325,000 euros in these. The final cost of the herd protection has not yet been determined.
LHStv. Josef Geisler from the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party) commented: "The alpine pasture season was characterized by good weather conditions and stable animal health. 14 wolf shooting orders were issued and two wolves were killed. The constant concern about predators remains."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.