ÖVP with SPÖ?
Van Staa against “coalition of losers”
The fact that ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer continues to rule out a coalition with the Kickl-FPÖ even after their historic triumph is supported by former Tyrolean governor Herwig Van Staa (also ÖVP), albeit somewhat more cautiously: "That's what the federal party leader said. And the party agreed." However, the former provincial governor would not refuse general talks with the FPÖ leader for reasons of fairness. What Van Staat rejects in any case: a coalition with the SPÖ.
Forging a two-party coalition with the Social Democrats after this election result would in any case "not make a good impression", according to Van Staa, who governed Tyrol from 2002 to 2008, because: "Then you would have the stamp of a losing coalition." With regard to the further course of action, he said he had confidence in Federal Chancellor and Federal Party Chairman Karl Nehammer, who made a solid impression on him despite the heavy election defeat and had pursued a similar policy.
The former Tyrolean governor believes that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will not give a mandate to form a government for the time being. For the time being, talks would probably be held between the parties and only then would the party that could offer the head of state the prospect of an alliance with a parliamentary majority receive a concrete mandate.
Van Staa, who has never had a problem with the Freedom Party, at least not in Tyrol, did not believe that the ÖVP had chosen the wrong election campaign strategy with regard to Kickl. Nor had the FPÖ federal party chairman been demonized by the People's Party. "He was rather demonized by the regional and national media," explains the 82-year-old in an interview with APA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.