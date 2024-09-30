Van Staa against “coalition of losers”

Forging a two-party coalition with the Social Democrats after this election result would in any case "not make a good impression", according to Van Staa, who governed Tyrol from 2002 to 2008, because: "Then you would have the stamp of a losing coalition." With regard to the further course of action, he said he had confidence in Federal Chancellor and Federal Party Chairman Karl Nehammer, who made a solid impression on him despite the heavy election defeat and had pursued a similar policy.