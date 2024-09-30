Vorteilswelt
ÖVP with SPÖ?

Van Staa against “coalition of losers”

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 14:31

The fact that ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer continues to rule out a coalition with the Kickl-FPÖ even after their historic triumph is supported by former Tyrolean governor Herwig Van Staa (also ÖVP), albeit somewhat more cautiously: "That's what the federal party leader said. And the party agreed." However, the former provincial governor would not refuse general talks with the FPÖ leader for reasons of fairness. What Van Staat rejects in any case: a coalition with the SPÖ.

0 Kommentare

Forging a two-party coalition with the Social Democrats after this election result would in any case "not make a good impression", according to Van Staa, who governed Tyrol from 2002 to 2008, because: "Then you would have the stamp of a losing coalition." With regard to the further course of action, he said he had confidence in Federal Chancellor and Federal Party Chairman Karl Nehammer, who made a solid impression on him despite the heavy election defeat and had pursued a similar policy.

The former Tyrolean governor Herwig Van Staa warns: A coalition with Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler would have the "stamp of a loser coalition". (Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA, AFP)
The former Tyrolean governor Herwig Van Staa warns: A coalition with Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler would have the "stamp of a loser coalition".
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA, AFP)

The former Tyrolean governor believes that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will not give a mandate to form a government for the time being. For the time being, talks would probably be held between the parties and only then would the party that could offer the head of state the prospect of an alliance with a parliamentary majority receive a concrete mandate.

Van Staa, who has never had a problem with the Freedom Party, at least not in Tyrol, did not believe that the ÖVP had chosen the wrong election campaign strategy with regard to Kickl. Nor had the FPÖ federal party chairman been demonized by the People's Party. "He was rather demonized by the regional and national media," explains the 82-year-old in an interview with APA.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

