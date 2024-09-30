From next season
Choice made! KTM announces new team manager
KTM will be relying on a partner who has been successful in the junior classes for many years to lead its MotoGP factory team. The Finn Aki Ajo will succeed the Italian Francesco Guidotti as team manager at the start of 2025. This was confirmed by the manufacturer from Upper Austria on Monday.
The 56-year-old has been associated with KTM since 2012 and has already trained numerous riders for the premier class with his own Ajo team in Moto2 and Moto3, including KTM youngster Pedro Acosta.
Acosta confidant
Ajo is considered a close confidant of Acosta, with whom he won the 2021 Moto3 and last year's Moto2 World Championship titles. The 20-year-old Spaniard, who finished second in Indonesia on Sunday to claim his fourth MotoGP podium for the KTM satellite team Tech3, will be promoted to factory rider next season. Ajo has also already celebrated success with his future teammate Brad Binder in the lower classes (2016 Moto3 World Champion, 2019 Moto2 Vice World Champion).
"It's a great honor to have been offered this great new role," said Ajo. "MotoGP is at a very high level at the moment, so we need to continue to work in many areas and use our strengths to raise the KTM package to an even better standard." KTM has recently been the only manufacturer that has occasionally been able to break into the MotoGP phalanx of industry leader Ducati. The Upper Austrians are currently just ahead of Aprilia in second place in the constructors' championship.
"This project already has many parts to be at the top," said Ajo. "The success of his team speaks for itself," said KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer about the long-time friend and partner. Having already won titles with Binder and Acosta is only part of Ajo's experience. "Aki knows our company and the way we do racing. I am really happy and proud that we are tackling this challenge together."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.