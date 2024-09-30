Choice made! KTM announces new team manager

"It's a great honor to have been offered this great new role," said Ajo. "MotoGP is at a very high level at the moment, so we need to continue to work in many areas and use our strengths to raise the KTM package to an even better standard." KTM has recently been the only manufacturer that has occasionally been able to break into the MotoGP phalanx of industry leader Ducati. The Upper Austrians are currently just ahead of Aprilia in second place in the constructors' championship.