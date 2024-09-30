Cycling from Vienna to Istanbul in just eleven days

Dangerous street dogs

However, further obstacles arose: Several falls, breakdowns and street dogs put the youth friends to the test, and the animals even caught the saddlebags three times. In addition, the deteriorating road quality forced the duo to ride on the highway more and more often. "At first it was only on a closed lane, but then we were on the hard shoulder more and more often. The surface there is passable for racing bikes, and nobody was bothered!" says Wolfmayr. "But the worse the roads got, the warmer, more hospitable and more open the locals became! Again and again we wanted to buy rounds, and in the end we were invited ourselves."