An FPÖ triumph, but no logical government

However, this requires the active help of the second election loser: Andreas Babler has failed with his shift to the left and, like Nehammer for the ÖVP, is responsible for the worst result of the SPÖ in the Second Republic. He was neither able to unite the hopelessly divided Social Democrats nor, like Kickl, benefit from the mood of change as leader of the opposition. His plan to soak up far-left and center-left votes from the Greens, NEOS, KPÖ and others also clearly failed.